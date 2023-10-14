The Government of Karnataka recently announced that the students of Classes V, Class VIII, Class IX and Class XI will have to appear for public exams. On Friday, October 13, they further requested the division bench of Karnataka High Court to treat this order as complying with the law, states a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the report, the division bench comprising Justices G Narendar and Ashok S Kinagi were asked by the government to consider their appeal against the order passed by single judge Pradeep Singh Yerur, that had rejected the idea of public examination for Class V and Class VIII.

The Karnataka government said that it has made changes to the law to comply with the single-judge judgement on this issue and placed the new Gazette Notification, states The New Indian Express.

Noting this, the division bench asked the counsel for the schools – Karnataka Unaided Schools Management's Association (KUSMA), Our Schools and Recognised Unaided Private Schools' Association (RUPSA) – about their stance. As per The New Indian Express, Counsel KV Dhananjay insisted that the bench, however, cannot go into the correctness or legality of the new Government Order.

The next hearing on this issue is posted for October 27.