Amid the rising incidence of young patients suffering from eye issues like dryness, computer vision syndrome and change in power due to excessive eye strain at work, ophthalmologists suggested taking a screen break every 20 minutes and taking 20 seconds to look at an object 20 feet away for better eye health, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

In alignment with this year's World Sight Day theme, ‘Love your eyes at work’, observed on October 12, doctors said that practising this routine regularly will allow eye muscles to relax and reduce strain.

Bengaluru-based hospital chain Narayana Nethralaya (NN) has seen a 300 per cent increase in the incidence of patients suffering from work-related eye issues, over the last decade.

Close to 50,000 patients visit the OPD across all four branches on a monthly basis, according to Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman, NN. They have seen a rise in patients complaining of fatigue (7 per cent), eye strain (22 per cent), aggressive changes in power (25 per cent), premature ageing around the eyes (10 per cent) and myopia (10 per cent).

The rise of eye issues among children is alarming, close to 35 per cent, which Dr Shetty attributes to increasing screen time.

Ophthalmologist Dr BL Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital, said the outpatient department sees a daily footfall of 500-800 patients, with 50 per cent suffering from eye issues occurring with excessive work hours.

Dr Rathod explained that excessive screen time has increased among all age groups, especially after the pandemic. Even the number of school-going children needing spectacles saw a four per cent rise in the post-pandemic era.

Dr Rathod added that poor nutrition intake causes Vitamin A and E deficiencies, which are crucial for good eye health. She suggested people adopt healthy eating habits and avoid excessive alcohol as it affects the optic nerve. People must get their eyes checked regularly and wear glasses with the correct power. They should also be watchful of eye issues arising due to age, like cataract and glaucoma, and consult doctors at the earliest.