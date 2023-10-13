West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has extended an invitation to Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee to convene at the Raj Bhavan for a discussion regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors (VC) at various state universities, as per a senior official, reports PTI.

According to the report, this invitation was sent to CM Banerjee through a letter on Thursday, October 12 following the Supreme Court's intervention in the emoluments of interim VCs recently appointed in state-run universities in West Bengal. The court urged Governor Bose and Chief Minister Banerjee to engage in dialogue to resolve the deadlock concerning these appointments, even suggesting a meeting, "over a cup of coffee."

"The governor has written a letter inviting the CM to Raj Bhavan for a meeting on the appointments of VCs at different universities in the state," the official told PTI. “The governor's office is "expecting a reply from the CMO soon," he said.

The top court had, on October 6, said there is a need for reconciliation between the governor and the chief minister "in the interest of educational institutions and the future careers of lakhs of students".

The court, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, ruled that the suspension of emoluments for interim VCs appointed in August would persist until the state government's petition against the governor's actions in making these appointments is resolved, states PTI.

The governor is the ex-officio chancellor of state universities.

The apex court was hearing an appeal of the West Bengal government against the June 28 order of the Calcutta High Court which stated there was no illegality in the orders issued by the governor appointing interim VCs in 11 state-run universities.

On September 27, the Supreme Court solicited names of distinguished individuals such as scientists, technocrats, administrators, educators, and jurists for a search committee aimed at shortlisting and appointing VCs in state-run universities.

Recognising the ongoing dispute between the state government and the governor's office on this issue, SC decided on September 15 to establish a search committee to select VCs.

Previously, the high court had held that the chancellor has the power to appoint VCs as laid down in relevant enactments.

According to the PTI report, the relationship between Raj Bhavan and the West Bengal government deteriorated when the governor began appointing interim VCs for 11 state universities after the terms of full-time VCs for 31 universities expired in April-May of this year.

While the state government accused Bose of bypassing its authority, Raj Bhavan maintained that every step was taken as per the law in the interest of students to ensure there was no deadlock in the functioning of the universities.