The Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu and Karadi Path Education Company partnered to launch the Joyful English project in 131 Government Tribal Residential (GTR) schools of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, October 12, as informed via a press release by Karadi.

G Laxmi Priya, IAS, Secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, unveiled the project at GTR Higher Secondary School, Pattaraikadu, Thirvannamalai and said, “I hope the paths of action, music, reading and storytelling provide direction to teachers to help develop functional English among students studying in Tribal schools. I congratulate Karadi Path for developing an innovative teacher training app.”

S Annadurai CLS, Director of Tribal Welfare, was also present. He shared, “Tribal schools across Tamil Nadu have got a unique opportunity to develop the English skills of their students, with the Tiruvanamalai schools receiving almost entire coverage."

Joyful English project is a teaching approach which uses tools like mime, movement, music, storytelling and more to make learning fun and memorable. It is focused on impacting the lives of 6,500 students and 250 teachers. A Joyful English app is also in the process of creation for teachers to learn as well as teach the students via tools like mime, music and storytelling.