Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, on Thursday, October 12, formed a human chain to express their solidarity with Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war. The event was organised by the Jamia wing of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).



Around 200 students gathered around the central canteen at Jamia campus holding pictures of brutal attacks on Palestinian civilians along with posters that read ‘Humanity cannot afford more wars’, ‘Freedom for Palestine’, ‘Stop attacks on civilians’ and more.



Moreover, all the students also took a pledge “to stand with Palestine in their pursuit of a just and peaceful future, free from occupation and imperialism, where all people can live in dignity, security, and harmony.”



On Sunday, October 8, Israel announced a ‘state of war’ amid its ongoing conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas after an unprecedented attack by the latter. As per recent reports, the Israeli military has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since the beginning of the war.



“We denounce the excessive use of force and the disproportionate impact on Palestinian communities, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank. We advocate for the immediate cessation of hostilities and the initiation of sincere and meaningful dialogue between all parties involved. We pledge our commitment to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people and to working towards a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for all the parties. We demand that as historically done, India should continue supporting Palestinian cause,” said the students on Thursday.



Student activists from SFI Jamia informed EdexLive that the peaceful gathering was organised despite circulars by the university banning any protests or gatherings on the campus.



In a recent circular released on October 10, the office of Chief Proctor notified that no meeting/gathering of students, other than the academic gathering duly initiated by or through the concerned Department/Centre, shall be allowed in any part of the campus without prior permission of the competent authority. It further added that strict actions would be taken against the violators.



Sanam Husain, SFI Jamia President and SFI Delhi State committee member, said, “Jamia is not a very safe space to practise one’s democratic rights since these notices have been issued banning any kind of gathering. Still, SFI Jamia decided to hold this programme where we peacefully gathered forming a human chain and read a pledge.”



The gathering was later joined by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) — Jamia wing, informed Sanam.



Gathering at Jantar Mantar

A group of organisations including SFI, All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) and others have made a joint call for gathering in solidarity with the Palestinian civilians.



The gathering will take place at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, tomorrow, Saturday, October 14 at 12 noon.