Amid the ongoing conflict in Israel, a total of 212 Indian citizens have returned to the national capital on the inaugural flight of Operation Ajay, reports the IANS.

The first flight under Operation Ajay touched down in the national capital at approximately 6 am, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the returning passengers.

According to the report, Minister Chandrasekhar also engaged with the students who had journeyed from Tel Aviv to Delhi.

This special flight, carrying 212 individuals, departed from Tel Aviv for Delhi on Thursday, October 12.

In response to inquiries regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, which had intensified due to rocket attacks by the Hamas group on Tel Aviv, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that the government's primary objective is the evacuation of 18,000 Indians stranded in the region, states IANS.

"Our focus is to bring back Indians who want to come out of Israel. There are 18,000 Indians there, including students," he said, informing that the government has launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Israel.

"Yesterday, Operation Ajay was launched to facilitate our citizens who wish to come back. The first flight will reach Tel Aviv tonight and is likely to reach India tomorrow (Friday) with 230 people," Bagchi informed.