The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be the orchestrator behind the case involving two missing Manipuri students, who were suspected to have been killed, states a report by PTI.

According to officials, a special investigation team from the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Paolunmang in Pune on Wednesday, October 11, subsequently transferring him to Guwahati for a court appearance, the PTI report states

The special court has ruled that Paolunmang will remain in CBI custody until October 16.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has identified him as the potential mastermind in the case, states PTI.

According to the report by PTI, earlier, on October 1, the central agency had detained two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, along with two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang.

The case involves the disappearance of Phijam Hemanjit, a 20-year-old and Hijam Linthoingambi, a 17-year-old girl, on July 6. They went missing in the northeastern state of Manipur, when the Meitei-Kuki conflict peaked there.

Disturbing photographs purportedly depicting their bodies emerged on September 25, inciting widespread and mainly student-led protests, states the report. There was also a widespread outrage on social media after the images of their bodies surfaced online.