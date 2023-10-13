The Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC) on Thursday, October 12, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode to undertake a thorough examination of strategies for diversifying and optimising revenue generated from plantations in Kerala, reports IANS. This initiative is part of a broader plan following the establishment of the Plantation Directorate within the DIC.

The MoU was officially signed in the presence of Minister for Law, Industries, and Coir, P Rajeeve. The signing ceremony included Plantations Special Officer and DIC Director, S Harikishore, and IIM Kozhikode Mentor Professor Anandakuttan.

According to IANS, the minister explained that this collaboration with IIM Kozhikode is one of several proactive measures aimed at enhancing revenue from plantations and building ‘Kerala Plantation’ as a global brand for marketing and for value-addition of a wide range of plantation crops.

The government is also exploring the possibility of raising the land ceiling for plantations when they are used for industrial activities, following legal procedures to boost revenue.

Additional ongoing initiatives encompass the promotion of cultivation of commercially viable fruits and supplementary crops, value-addition of produce, introduction of new technology and machinery and leveraging plantations for a range of farm-related activities based on due procedures.

Director of IIM Kozhikode, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, emphasised that their approach will revolve around authentic research, sustainable systems, and a comprehensive overhaul of the plantation sector diversification, which plays a critical role in the state's economy and commerce.

Previously, the government allocated funds for a comprehensive study on diversifying and revamping the plantation sector, and a competent agency was brought on board for this purpose.

After inviting tenders, an expert technical committee appointed by the government selected IIM Kozhikode based on the evaluation of their bid.