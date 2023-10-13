With less than a month for Tipu Jayanti, scholars and activists of the Muslim community have urged the state government for a revolution in the education, employment and healthcare fronts for the minority community, instead of celebrating the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

R Kaleemullah, a member of the national executive committee of the Swaraj India organisation said the minority community members, especially Muslims, have not benefited from celebrating Tipu Jayanti (November 10) in any way.

"The need of the hour for the Muslim community is a revolution in education. Giving scholarships, and reducing the fee for students from communities like Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and other backward communities that fall under the minority category will keep Tipu alive in the minds of the people. If at all the government or its ministers want to celebrate such an event for political reasons, let them do it at their expense," Kaleemullah stated.

Echoing the same, former Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner K Jairaj said the Muslim community needs exposure, particularly in the education sector. "The girls from the community should be given good education. Apart from higher education, even technical education should be provided to the community under various schemes and this will be a game changer," stressed Jairaj.

Former Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, CS Dwarakanath, pointed out that the Muslim community's condition is much poorer and much worse compared to Dalits in many parts and it is high time that the community is provided with quality education.

Motivational speaker and entrepreneur Ameen-E-Mudassar opined that Tipu Sultan was a fearless leader, who took on the British. "His futuristic thinking like rocket science, silk or coffee exports for business should be taken into consideration. The government and community should celebrate his courage, bravery and futuristic thinking. Let them publish literature about his achievements and come up with informative videos about him. Let the government respect an iconic historical figure in these ways and not by celebrating his 'Jayanti'," he said.

Former Wakf Board Chairman Shaafi Saadi took a dig at the government and said the leaders (Muslim leaders in the Congress party) have been promising to set up a University in Tipu Sultan's name but this has remained only lip service.