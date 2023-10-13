The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) which is a common admission test conducted for admission into master's and other post-graduate science programmes for the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) will be conducted by IIT Madras for the year 2024. It has also announced that the registration process for JAM 2024 will end today, October 13.



Candidates keen on applying for the test can do it through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in



Who are eligible to apply?



Students who have completed their undergraduate courses or are currently studying in their final year of the undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the examination, but candidates have to produce proof of having passed the qualifying degree with required eligibility, a prerequisite specified by the admitting institute.



What are the application fees?



According to the official website, the application fee for Female/SC/ ST/PwD category candidates is Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers. For others, the application fee is Rs 1,800/- for one paper and Rs 2,500/- for two papers.



The fee mentioned for Changing Examination Cities, Test Papers, Category or Gender is Rs 300 except for the applicable difference in application fee.



How to apply?



1) Go to the official website of IIT JAM: jam.iitm.ac.in



2) Click on the IIT JAM 2024 registration link on the home page



3) Enter the details and then login



4) Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents



5) Complete the payment for the application and submit your details



6) After the completion of the process, download the application



7) Save copies of the application for future reference