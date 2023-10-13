The Gujarat state government has unveiled modifications to the Class X and XII state board exams, effective from the 2023-24 academic session, states a report by IANS.

The decision, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, resulted from a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, attended by Education Minister Kuber Dindor, and other senior officials.

According to IANS, the key alterations introduced by the Gujarat Board are centred around the types of questions in the exams. Notably, there will be a 10% increase in objective questions, rising from 20% to 30%. Conversely, the weightage for descriptive questions is set to decrease from 30% to 20%, as announced by officials.

For Class XII Science students, the 50% multiple-choice questions remain unaltered. However, a significant change can be observed in the remaining half of the paper, which includes descriptive questions. This new structure aims to offer students more diverse choices within the question paper, moving away from limited internal options.

Furthermore, the report also states that the state has introduced opportunities for Class XII Science students affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) to improve their scores. These students can now opt for one or more supplementary exams during June-July, with their best scores being recognised.

Changes are also in place for Class X students, who are now permitted to take supplementary exams in three subjects, an increase from the previous limit of two subjects.