A two-day mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) spanning all Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools commenced on Thursday, October 12, reports ANI. This extended PTM aims to accommodate parents at their convenience, as confirmed by officials.

According to ANI, Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, expressed her gratitude towards parents, highlighting their crucial role in "Delhi’s education revolution".

She stated, "We are happy that a joint Mega PTM is being organised in all schools under the Delhi Government and MCD. This time, we are conducting a PTM for two days, so that a maximum number of parents are able to attend this. In the last eight years, parents have played a vital role in Delhi's education revolution."

During the parent-teacher meeting, Atishi, alongside Deputy Mayor of MCD Aaley Mohd Iqbal, personally engaged with parents and students, reports ANI.

A circular issued by the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education (DoE) emphasised that parents and teachers serve as fundamental pillars for a child's comprehensive development.

"Therefore, the interaction between them is indispensable for the betterment of the academic performance of students," stated the circular.

Calling the parent-teacher meeting an important platform to facilitate this interaction, the circular added that a longer duration would help more parents attend it.

Notably, the first-ever parent-teacher meeting encompassing all Delhi government and MCD schools was held in May this year.

At that time, parent-teacher meetings took place in over 1,500 MCD schools and 1,000 Delhi government schools, states the ANI report.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following its victory in the civic body, committed to bringing MCD schools on par with those operated by the Delhi government. Implementing Mission Buniyaad, which focuses on promoting foundational literacy among younger students, and regular PTMs in MCD schools are part of its plans in this direction.