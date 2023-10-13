As many as 33 students among 37 have been injured | (Pic: EdexLive)

On the premises of a private school in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh, a helium cylinder and a balloon filled with gas exploded. As a result of this untoward incident, 37 persons, including 33 school students, suffered injuries, according to a report by PTI.

This happened at Vivekanand School in Ambikapur city at around 2 pm, on their grounds. A helium cylinder was being used to fill balloons, informed Surguja Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma. Soon, the cylinder and a balloon burst, which led to four persons suffering serious injuries. These persons were engaged in filling the balloons with helium gas.

During this incident, 33 students who were playing on the grounds during lunch break suffered minor injuries as they came under its impact, the Superintendent of Police informed. Soon, the police arrived at the spot and all those injured were shifted to the hospital.

After first aid was administered, 33 of 11 children were discharged and others remained under treatment at the hospital, he shared.

The fact that the balloons were for a private programme but were being filled with gas inside the school premises was under investigation, Sharma informed and added that a case has been registered in connection with the same.