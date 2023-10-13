Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, Friday, October 13, has revealed plans to potentially provide scooters to teachers in remote areas to ensure they reach their schools on time, reports PTI.

During a programme for distributing bicycles to Class IX students, Sarma said, “Here are some schools which are in remote areas and teachers get late in reaching them due to the location. We can give scooties to about 50,000 such teachers so that they reach school on time.”

He further announced that in two years, the cycle distribution programme would extend to Class VIII, facilitating the easy commute of students to school throughout their high school education.

According to PTI, the chief minister encouraged both students and teachers to identify areas where roads and bridges are necessary to improve transportation infrastructure.

He also urged students to plant at least one sapling each, contributing to the state's green cover.

Later, Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Pragati and Vikas rest on improving ease of living and building an ecosystem where our children can access quality education. From revamping over 4,000 schools and fulfilling teaching vacancies, Assam is also equipping students with cycles, computers & two-wheelers. Today, we distributed bicycles worth ?161 cr to 3. 7 lakh meritorious 9th standard students across public schools, 56% of them are girls.”