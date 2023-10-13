In spite of criticism over the closure of multiple schools, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the decision, emphasising that the process would persist because Assam boasts a greater number of schools compared to other states in the country, reports IANS.

He stated to reporters on Thursday, October 12, “In other parts of the country, there is only one school within a one km radius. But in Assam, we have five schools within one km”

“If this trend continues, then the people of Assam have to give birth to more children,” Sarma added sarcastically, according to IANS.

Assam had previously operated a substantial number of venture schools, which were taken under government management in recent years.

Sarma explained, “We have provincialised a lot of venture schools on humanitarian ground. However, this decision has increased the number of schools in many places. Now we think it is better to have five teachers in a school than a single teacher in five schools.”

He further clarified that, following a comprehensive evaluation, a few schools would be merged with others.

Meanwhile, Sarma claimed that the educational environment in government schools has significantly improved since the introduction of digital attendance for both students and teachers by the education department.