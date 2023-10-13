The Supreme Court, today, Friday, October 13, rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the scientific theories of Darwin's evolution and Einstein's theory of special relativity, which equates mass and energy, reports PTI.

According to the report, a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia declared that Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with fundamental rights, cannot be employed for contesting scientific doctrines.

"The petitioner wants to prove that Darwinian theory of evolution and Einstein's equation are wrong and he wants a platform for the said purpose. If that is his belief, then he can propagate his own belief. This cannot be a writ petition under article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which has to deal with the issues of fundamental rights," the bench said.

Darwin's Theory of Evolution, conceived by the English naturalist, posits that all living organisms evolved through natural selection.

Meanwhile, Einstein's renowned equation, E = mc², says that energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable.

During the PIL hearing, Raj Kumar, attired in saffron garments, claimed to have learned about Darwin's theory and Einstein's work in school and college, but asserted that he had since discovered that these theories were wrong, states PTI.

In response, the bench remarked, "Then you improve your theory. What is the Supreme Court supposed to do? You say you studied something in school, you were a Science student. Now you say that those theories are wrong. If you believe that those theories were wrong, then the Supreme Court has nothing to do. What is the violation of your fundamental right under Article 32?"