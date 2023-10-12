On Wednesday, October 11, the administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar district ordered the immediate closure of 14 schools that were operating without official recognition, reports PTI.

The report states that most of these schools, providing education up to Class XII, are located in Noida's villages, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said.

He said a survey of schools was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government in recent days to find out if any institutes were operating in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Singh said as per the law, it is mandatory for any entity involved in imparting formal education to be recognised by state authorities.

"During the survey in the district, 14 such schools were found to be in violation of the law and today, an order has been issued for them to shut operations with immediate effect. They were found running classes illegally and without having any recognition from authorities," he informed PTI.

"There have been serious lapses on the part of one school and I have issued directions to my department to ensure that an FIR is lodged against it by the police and legal action taken against it," Singh said.

According to the PTI, the officer also warned that strict measures would be taken against educational institutions disregarding legal requirements.

The affected schools are distributed across Harola (seven schools), Jalpura (four schools), and one each in Shahdara, Mangrauli, and Chhijarsi. On average, these schools have around 150 enrolled students., states PTI.

There are over 2,000 recognised schools, including those affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Uttar Pradesh Boards, functioning across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the officials said.