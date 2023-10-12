Youngsters who are victims of violence are getting the help they need | (Pic: EdexLive)

Scores of victims from strife-torn areas of Manipur have reached Bengaluru and other cities, seeking help, and have found many groups coming forward, offering relief. Youngsters who discontinued their Plus 2 (Class XII) or graduate degrees at various institutions in Manipur since May this year, when violence broke out, have landed in Bengaluru over the past few weeks and are looking for some sort of employment to support themselves, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

One Bengalurean who stepped up to support the students, said they need basic essentials. Many have offered clothing, food, shelter, stationery and so on, and people are volunteering to help them, even teaching them basic soft skills or English. Since many have been victims of extreme violence, there is a need for counsellors too, sources said.

Bengalurean Nishant Sharma told The New Indian Express, "I have informed our apartment complex and two other neighbouring complexes and we will collect soap, toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other essentials to give them.'' Sudarshan J, another Bengalurean, also volunteered to help with basic essentials.

The government of Karnataka is considering helping these young victims, 99 per cent of whom have suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) because they have witnessed so much bloodshed and killing. The issue has come to the notice of the CMO.