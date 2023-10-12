Who's on the commission to develop state education policy of Karnataka? | (Pic: EdexLive)

The new National Education Policy (NEP) launched by the Centre is being scrapped and in place of it, the Government of Karnataka on Wednesday, October 11, issued an order to form a 15-member State Education Policy Commission headed by former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Sukhdev Thorat, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Eight subject experts/advisors, including activist and psephologist Prof Yogendra Yadav, have been identified by the state government who will help with the draft of the State Education Policy.

It is on February 28, 2024, that the commission will need to submit its report and offer policy suggestions to improve education and make it more accessible to Karnataka and its people.

The report will be curated from various surveys; select universities and colleges will also be surveyed plus, it will review the state of schools and higher educational institutions to make suggestions to achieve a higher enrollment ratio.

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will provide administrative/secretariat assistance and logistic support to the commission.

Dr Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, special officer, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as the commission's member-secretary

Who are the commission members?

Sanjay Kaul, retired IAS officer and former secretary of School Education, Government of India.

Prof S Japhet, founding director of UGC-sponsored Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, and former vice-chancellor, Bangalore City University.

Prof Jogan Shankar, former VC of Kuvempu University

Dr Sudhir Krishnaswamy, VC, National Law School of India University.

Prof Rajendra Channi, retired professor of English of Kuvempu University.

Dr Nataraj Budalu, retired professor of Kannada and writer from Tumakuru.

Prof Sudanshu Bhushan, professor and head of the Department of Higher and Professional Education of National Educational, Planning and Administration, New Delhi.

Prof Pranati Panda, professor and HoD of School on Formal Education of the National Educational, Planning and Administration, New Delhi.

Dr. Furqan Qamar, professor of management, Centre for Management Studies, Jamiya Miliya University, New Delhi.

Dr Sharat Ananthamurthy, professor, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad.

A Narayana, professor, School of Policy and Governance, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

Dr VP Niranjanaradhya, educationist and programme head of Universalisation of Education, NLSIU, Bengaluru.

Dr MS Talawar, retired professor, Education and Director, UGC Academic Staff College, Bangalore University.

Dr Santhosh Naik R, professor, Department of Sociology, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru

Dr Vinaya Okkunda, associate professor, Government First Grade College, Dandeli, Uttara Kannada.

Subject Experts/Advisors

Prof Yogendra Yadav, senior fellow, Centre for Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi.

Prof Rahamath Tarikere, retired Kannada professor, Kannada University, Hampi

Prof Janaki Nair, historian and retired professor, Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Dr S Chandrashekhara Shetty, former VC, Rajiv Gandhi University for Health Sciences, Bengaluru.

Sonam Wangchuk, engineer-turned education reformer and director of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh.

Prof Valerian Rodrigous, professor, Centre for Political Studies, JNU, New Delhi.

Prof Sabiha Bhoomigowda, writer and former VC of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University, Vijayanagara.

Director (Ex-Officio), Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, Dharwad.