In a turn of events, officiating Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sau, along with Registrar Snehamanju Basu, and other members of the Executive Council (EC), resorted to a sit-in protest on the university's campus, reports PTI. Their demonstration was a response to an incident of what they deemed "unruly behaviour" by students.

According to the report, these university officials were observed conducting their daily responsibilities from the protest site, located on the grounds outside Aurobindo Bhavan. Their protest commenced late at night on Wednesday, October 11 and continued till Thursday, October 12.

The protest was triggered by allegations of students engaging in slogans and verbal abuse within the premises of Aurobindo Bhavan, where the EC was discussing the sensitive issue of segregating hostels for freshers and seniors, a matter that had gained prominence following the tragic death of an undergraduate student due to ragging in August.

The protesting students demanded a say in the selection of students for hostel allocations, a demand that the EC had not accepted, states PTI.

The meeting had to end mid-way on Wednesday evening due to the "unruly behaviour", a university official said.

"We have launched a 'satyagraha' on the open ground in front of Aurobindo Bhavan in protest against the unruly behaviour of a section of the students. We had tried to reason with them but failed," Sau told PTI.

"Many EC members have health problems. We will decide on the future course of action after talking to others. I am discharging my responsibilities from here," he said, while signing a document sitting on the ground.

Dr Manojit Mondal, Head of the English Department, was present at the protest site the previous night but resumed teaching duties today morning, October 12, Thursday. "We will discharge our responsibilities and also protest in a peaceful manner," he said.

The incident received condemnation from the State Education Minister, Bratya Basu, who disapproved of the "unruly behaviour" of the students."We don't have anything against peaceful student movements but we don't support the conduct of some students against teachers. Use of abusive words against teachers is not justified," he told reporters.