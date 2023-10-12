Today, October 12, a notice was served by the Gujarat High Court (HC) to Piyush Patel, the Registrar of the Gujarat University (GU), states a report by the IANS.

According to the report, the development in this case follows the petitions filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Sanjay Singh. These petitions relate to a defamation complaint concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Both Kejriwal and Singh, who are currently entangled in a defamation case in Ahmedabad, initially received summons for a court appearance on April 15, and later on May 23. Subsequently, on September 16, they approached the high court with the intention of nullifying the April summons, states IANS.

The AAP leaders are contesting the validity of the earlier summons issued to them by an Ahmedabad magistrate court, which arose from a criminal defamation complaint from GU. Additionally, they are seeking to overturn a decision by an Ahmedabad sessions court that had supported the original summons from the magistrate court.

Nevertheless, the trial for the criminal defamation case in the magistrate court is scheduled to commence on October 14. Justice JC Doshi rejected the petitioner's requests for a trial delay or postponement while their appeal is pending in the high court.

As per IANS, the court has set the next hearing for November 3, and a response is expected to be submitted by that date