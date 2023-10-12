The city police of Bhubaneswar have arrested as many as five college students for allegedly befriending two individuals via online applications and then proceeding to rob them. As per the information passed on by the police, four of the accused are minor boys while one is a 19-year-old, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The accused reportedly befriended at least four victims and then asked to meet them. On October 5 (Thursday), a victim turned up to meet them at Garage Chhak. It was then that the accused forcibly stole Rs 56,000 by misusing their mobile payment app services.

The target of the accused was another victim whom they met near Mausima temple square on October 9 (Monday). Forcibly, Rs 1.10 lakh was taken away from the victim through online payment apps and using their ATM card, another Rs 15,000 was withdrawn.

"They took the victims to their hideouts, assaulted them and forcibly took away the money. Out of Rs 1.10 lakh transferred online using the mobile payment service of a victim, we have managed to block Rs 85,000. Cash amounting to Rs 34,000 has been seized from them and further investigation is on," said an officer of Lingaraj police station, as stated in The New Indian Express report.