The Common Admission Test (CAT) is no cakewalk and understanding which sections pose the greatest challenges can be a game-changer. In this infographic we delve into the various sections of the exam with the help of Ramnath Kanakadandi, the Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E coaching institute. As we identify the easiest and toughest, and outlined strategies to excel in each section, dive into the world of CAT preparation: (All informations are based on CAT 2022).

Section 1: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)



Easiest section: Vocabulary

Tips to ace:

- Enhance your vocabulary daily

- Practise reading diverse materials



Hardest section: Reading Comprehension (RC)

Tips to ace:

- Focus on understanding the passage

- Practice summarising complex texts

- Read, read and read.

Important topics:

- Para jumbles

- Summary based questions

- Sentence exclusion questions

- Verbal reasoning

- Synonyms and antonyms

- RC passages



Common struggles:

- Time management in RC passages

- Vocabulary limitations

- Lack of practice.



Mistakes to avoid:

- Rushing through passages; focus on comprehension

- Practise all types of questions to find your strength



Strategies:

- Practice RC regularly to improve reading speed

- Know which questions you can leave



Expert comment

“Those with a reading habit from their school days may not find VARC to be too challenging. Out of the others, those who have put in a planned preparation with a focus on increasing their reading speed over the last year or so may find the section to be not so tough”

Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E.





Section 2: Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)



Easiest Section: Logical Reasoning

Tips to ace:

- Master puzzle-solving techniques.

- Develop critical thinking skills.



Hardest Section: Data Interpretation

Tips to ace:

- Improve calculation speed

- Practice with real data sets.



Important topics:

- Seating arrangement

- Reasoning-based Data Interpretation

- Grid-based Data Interpretation

- Graphs

- Tables

- Data Caselets



Common struggles:

- Complexity of DI sets

- Balancing time between DILR and other sections



Mistakes to Avoid:

- Getting stuck on a single DI set

- Underestimating the importance of time management



Strategies:

- Develop a systematic approach for DI

- Allocate time wisely to each DILR set



Expert comment

“Coming to LRDI, as each set presents a unique challenge, those who have put in a good amount of practice preparing on various approaches to sets will be the ones who could find this section to be crack-able”

Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E.





Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA)



Easiest section: Arithmetic



Tips to ace:

- Strengthen your basic maths skills

- Practise a variety of arithmetic problems.



Hardest section: Geometry & Algebra

Tips to ace:

- Understand fundamental concepts

- Solve challenging geometry and algebra problems systematically



Important topics:

Time, Distance and Speed

Time and Work

Ratio and proportion

Percentages

Profit and loss

Simple and Compound Interest

Algebra and geometry



Common struggles:

- Algebraic equations and advanced geometry.

- Mental calculation speed.



Mistakes to avoid:

- Relying solely on shortcuts without understanding concepts.

- Ignoring practice in mental maths.