Published: 12th October 2023
Common Admission Test (CAT): Preparing for easy, tough sections; common struggles; tips
Let's look at the easiest and toughest sections of the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam and devise a strategy to ace them all
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is no cakewalk and understanding which sections pose the greatest challenges can be a game-changer. In this infographic we delve into the various sections of the exam with the help of Ramnath Kanakadandi, the Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E coaching institute. As we identify the easiest and toughest, and outlined strategies to excel in each section, dive into the world of CAT preparation: (All informations are based on CAT 2022).
Section 1: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Easiest section: Vocabulary
Tips to ace:
- Enhance your vocabulary daily
- Practise reading diverse materials
Hardest section: Reading Comprehension (RC)
Tips to ace:
- Focus on understanding the passage
- Practice summarising complex texts
- Read, read and read.
Important topics:
- Para jumbles
- Summary based questions
- Sentence exclusion questions
- Verbal reasoning
- Synonyms and antonyms
- RC passages
Common struggles:
- Time management in RC passages
- Vocabulary limitations
- Lack of practice.
Mistakes to avoid:
- Rushing through passages; focus on comprehension
- Practise all types of questions to find your strength
Strategies:
- Practice RC regularly to improve reading speed
- Know which questions you can leave
Expert comment
“Those with a reading habit from their school days may not find VARC to be too challenging. Out of the others, those who have put in a planned preparation with a focus on increasing their reading speed over the last year or so may find the section to be not so tough”
Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E.
Section 2: Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Easiest Section: Logical Reasoning
Tips to ace:
- Master puzzle-solving techniques.
- Develop critical thinking skills.
Hardest Section: Data Interpretation
Tips to ace:
- Improve calculation speed
- Practice with real data sets.
Important topics:
- Seating arrangement
- Reasoning-based Data Interpretation
- Grid-based Data Interpretation
- Graphs
- Tables
- Data Caselets
Common struggles:
- Complexity of DI sets
- Balancing time between DILR and other sections
Mistakes to Avoid:
- Getting stuck on a single DI set
- Underestimating the importance of time management
Strategies:
- Develop a systematic approach for DI
- Allocate time wisely to each DILR set
Expert comment
“Coming to LRDI, as each set presents a unique challenge, those who have put in a good amount of practice preparing on various approaches to sets will be the ones who could find this section to be crack-able”
Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E.
Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA)
Easiest section: Arithmetic
Tips to ace:
- Strengthen your basic maths skills
- Practise a variety of arithmetic problems.
Hardest section: Geometry & Algebra
Tips to ace:
- Understand fundamental concepts
- Solve challenging geometry and algebra problems systematically
Important topics:
Time, Distance and Speed
Time and Work
Ratio and proportion
Percentages
Profit and loss
Simple and Compound Interest
Algebra and geometry
Common struggles:
- Algebraic equations and advanced geometry.
- Mental calculation speed.
Mistakes to avoid:
- Relying solely on shortcuts without understanding concepts.
- Ignoring practice in mental maths.
Strategies:
- Master fundamental concepts in algebra and geometry.
- Practise mental calculations daily.
Expert comment
“In QA, a maths background is not a guarantee for smooth sailing in the section. This is not because of the difficulty level of the section as the questions are mostly from school level. It is about the comfort that one has in dealing with numbers and related questions. A good number of students with non-maths background may be comfortable with this section while an equal number or more with a background in maths may find this not to their liking”
Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director at T.I.M.E.