A total of 7,000 — that's how many education loan applications to pursue higher education have been received, informed District Collector of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Kranthi Kumar Pati, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

At Karpagam Education Institutions in Eachanari on Tuesday, October 10, the district collector gave an assurance that the district administration would coordinate with banks regarding loan applications.

"To facilitate education loans for students from the government schools and marginalised backgrounds, we have been conducting the education loan mela in the district. It was the fifth mela being conducted in the district in the last month. As students and parents are not aware of the submission of documents for seeking education loans from banks, many of them cannot avail the loans for their studies. To resolve the problem, we encourage them through the mela. A month prior to the mela, we ask them to apply for necessary certificates such as community, income and PAN card which are attached to the application during the submission to banks. Following this initiative, many students have benefited and submitted their applications," he said.

He also went on to say, "During the first mela which was conducted on September 16, less than 50% of students out of the total participants had the necessary certificates. Following the initiative, the gap has been reduced to below 10%."

The district collector also informed that as many as 20 banks were a part of the loan melas. During the event which was held on Tuesday, October 10, he handed over loan orders to 15 students.