The suicide of a 27-year-old postgraduate medical student due to alleged harassment from seniors and the Head of the Department for alleged physical and mental abuse has brought to light how young doctors are often subjected to workplace pressure, and subsequent mental harassment by fellow medical professionals.



In order to address the issue, an anti-ragging meeting was convened at the National Medical Commission (NMC), today. The victim, whose name has not been changed in the document to Dr Preety, faced severe toxic treatment from the seniors and a professor in the Anaesthesia department, according to a press release published by the National Medical Commission today, October 11.



The commission vowed that a comprehensive investigation shall take place to render justice in the case and has also urged all medical institutions “to develop a safe and supportive environment for students”. The commission also pledged to take strict action against harassment of any kind that occurs within the medical community.



Let us have a look at the decisions that were undertaken at the meeting

The NMC has directed the college to submit a detailed report on the incident by tomorrow, October 12, expediting the whole process regarding the alleged harassment.



An independent inquiry will be conducted as well, and for this, a formal letter will be sent to the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The DMER will then be required to complete its investigation and submit the report within 15 days ensuring a swift and unbiased investigation.



Until then, pending the inquiry undertaken by the anti-ragging committee of the NMC, the matters of the medical college under consideration in NMC will be withheld.



Additionally, the member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Head of the Media Division, Dr Yogendra Malik, added that NMC has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards these untoward incidents of ragging and sexual harassment. He further said, “By streamlining the decision-making process and involving external agencies, we aim to create an environment where students can focus on their education without fear or intimidation.”

