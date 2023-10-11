Dean of Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Dr SM Kannan, refuted the allegations of a rise in student suicides at the institute. These comments come in the context of the death of Dr Sugirtha Sivakumar, the postgraduate (PG) resident doctor who died by suicide owing to harassment and toxicity.



This tragic incident highlighted the struggles of PG residents in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to EdexLive, friends of the deceased have alleged that this is not the first student suicide at the institute. There have been more than three or four student suicides, they claimed.

Refuting these allegations, the dean of the institute said, "I have been here since 2020 and this is the first student suicide." Adding more, the dean clarified, "The girl (Sugirtha) never filed any complaint of ragging or sexual harassment."



Further, as the police inquiry was ongoing, the dean refused to comment on the tragic incident.



Speaking to EdexLive, a few PG residents have complained about the tedious workload at the institute. However, refuting these claims, the dean said, "There are no long hours of work. Additionally, students are given sufficient rest after their shifts."



When asked about the supposed toxic environment that prevails at the institute, a point mentioned in the suicide note of the deceased PG resident doctor as well, especially between seniors and juniors, the dean said, "The juniors and seniors only meet during seminars along with faculty."