Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the Kerala State Literacy Mission, died on October 10, Tuesday, at her home in the coastal Alappuzha district. She was 101 years old.

After suffering a stroke, she was reportedly bedridden for some time, a report by PTI says.

Karthyayani Amma rose to prominence not just for being the oldest student in the southern state's literacy programme at the age of 96, but also for getting the highest marks in the Aksharalaksham test, a fourth-grade equivalent examination.

The nonagenarian, who hailed from Cheppad village in Alappuzha district, was the oldest of the 43,330 people who took the exam.

On Women's Day in March 2020, she also received the Nari Shakti Award from former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on her death today, Wednesday, October 11, recalling meeting her after she received the award and hearing her ambition to study more and find a job after graduating from Class X.

"There was confidence and determination in those words," Vijayan wrote on Facebook.

He also wrote a condolence message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that Karthyayani Amma served as an inspiring role model for many due to her unwavering resolve to seek education despite obstacles.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the State Literacy Mission. She served as an inspiring role model for many, showing unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges. Her demise is a significant loss to our literacy movement, which helped shape modern Kerala. Heartfelt condolences," he wrote.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty also condoled the death of Karthyayani Amma.

"Amma, who grew up under circumstances where she could not study and became literate at the age of 96, is a symbol of determination," the minister said.

Karthyayani Amma, a widow and mother of six hailing from Alappuzha's Haripad municipality in Kerala, swept the streets outside temples in her village to bring up her children.