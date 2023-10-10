A Class XI student in Meerut was kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of assailants today, October 10. According to the police, the girl was kidnapped by two men at gunpoint while she was on her way to her school in an auto rickshaw, and taken to a hotel in Hapur. There, a third person joined them and participated in the gruesome act.

IANS reports that the main accused, as well as the owner of the hotel, have been arrested.

The 16-year-old victim alleged in her police report that after being taken to Asauda Panth on Kithore Road in Hapur, the accused took her away on a motorcycle to the hotel, where the three men raped her at gunpoint.

She continued by sharing that they threatened her with grave consequences if she told anyone. The complaint also stated that one Ayush Kumar, who lives in a village in Meerut got into the auto and his friends, Gaurav and Hrithik, who live in a neighbouring village, began chasing the three-wheeler on a motorbike.

The survivor managed to return home and share her ordeal with her family, despite the threats. Upon hearing everything that happened, her family lodged a complaint in the Hapur police station. Police say that the three accused are school dropouts.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Hapur), Raj Kumar Aggarwal, said, "The crime took place on Saturday morning. Based on the survivor's complaint, a case under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 5/6 of the POCSO Act were registered."

He further said, "The main suspect, Ayush, and the hotel owner, Navneet Kardam, have been arrested. The girl was sent for medical tests and reports are awaited. Her condition is stated to be stable and we have formed teams to arrest the remaining accused."