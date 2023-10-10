UK-based international education consultant company, SI-UK India, will be hosting UK education fairs in 13 Indian cities over two months, it announced via a press release.

Education fairs by the SI-UK India have been the norm and this year, representatives from over 80 UK universities will be participating. The list includes:

1) University College London,

2) University of Saint Andrews

3) King's College London

4) University of Manchester

5) University of Nottingham

6) University of Birmingham

The fair hopes to provide Indian students with a credible platform for students to explore educational opportunities in the UK.

Here's the schedule:

1) October 10 in Ahmedabad at Hyatt Hotel, Vastrapur

2) October 12 in Nagpur at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth

3) October 16 in Coimbatore at Vivanta by Taj, Race Course Road

4) October 17 in Jaipur at Marriott Hotel, Jawahar Circle

5) October 18 in Kochi at Marriott Hotel, Edappally

6) October 21 in Chennai at Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai

7) November 18 in Bengaluru at Taj MG Road

8) November 22 in Hyderabad at Vivanta Hyderabad Begumpet

9) November 25 in Delhi at Shangri-La Eros Hotel

10) November 26 in Kolkata at The Park, Park Street

11) November 28 in Lucknow at Hotel Taj Mahal, Gomti Nagar

12) December 2 in Mumbai at St Regis, Lower Parel

13) December 3 in Pune at O Hotel, Koregaon Park