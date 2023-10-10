The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association's Foreign Medical Graduates (TNMSA-FMG) wing wrote to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on October 9, urging for a reduction in the permanent registration number fee after internships and hurrying up with the allotment of CRMI (Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship) to the FMGs in Tamil Nadu.

As per the representation given to the health secretary:

1. FMGs from Tamil Nadu have to allegedly pay Rs 21,000 for a permanent registration number after completing internships at TNMC (Tamil Nadu Medical Council) as against the normal fee of Rs 3,600

2. Around 400 FMGs have cleared FMGE and with all required documents ready, have been allegedly waiting for the past six months to join internships in Tamil Nadu

Request for fee reduction

Speaking to EdexLive, the TNMSA's FMG wing Secretary Dr Senthilkumar said, "As per the National Medical Commission's (NMC) circular dated March 4, 2022 and May 19, 2022, no fee should be collected for joining the internship." The letter went on to state that they are already being charged Rs 10,340 for the Provisionally Eligibility certificate and Rs 1,030 for the Provisional Registration number while joining the internship.

"After completion of the internship, we are again asked to pay Rs 21,000 in the name of verification. This adds to our financial burden. Therefore, kindly reduce the fee for getting permanent registration," they requested the health secretary in the representation submitted.

Speed up CRMI allotment

Another concern is speeding up the allotment of CRMI as many FMGs have been waiting for it for months. Stressing that "it takes almost 8 to 9 years to register as a doctor in India", Dr Senthilkumar said they are depressed mentally and financially as first-generation doctors.

Secretary's response

Dr Senthilkumar informed that the meeting with the health secretary was positive. "He immediately called the TNMC officials to ask why the permanent registration number fees were being charged seven times more than the normal fee," alleged Dr Senthilkumar, adding that the TNMC polls have been pending for the past eight to ten months, therefore, the temporary committee running the council is unaware about the registration fee.



"However, the temporary committee said it will look into it and come up with a solution," Dr Senthikumar said. But we have to wait for it for some time. This is the first time the concern of permanent registration number fee is raised, he added.

Further, when asked about the CRMI allotment, "The Health Secretary assured that he will speak to the DME (Directorate of Medical Education) officials," Dr Senthilkumar claimed.

Revealing the association's future plans related to the matter, Dr Senthilkumar said, "We will wait for the response. If needed, we will give another representation to the health secretary."