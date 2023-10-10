Near Gundukulam village in Kancheepuram of Tamil Nadu, two college-going students who were on a bike met a tragic end when their vehicle crashed into a lorry, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As per the information shared by the Baluchetty Chatram police, the two deceased college-going students have been identified as Rahul (20) and Monisha (19) and they hail from Thiruparuthikundrum. Childhood friends Rahul and Monisha were pursuing their education at the same private college in Kancheepuram. On the afternoon of Monday, October 9, Rahul borrowed a bike from his classmate and Monisha tagged along with him for a ride.

Upon reaching Gundukulam village, Rahul tried to overtake a vehicle and collided with a truck. Both friends Rahul and Monisha were flung on the ground and died on the spot. While the Baluchetty Chatram police immediately rushed to the spot, the lorry driver had already abandoned the vehicle and was absconding.

The two bodies have been sent to Kancheepuram Government Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

The police informed that the duo were not wearing helmets. Also, the search is on to catch the absconding lorry driver, they added.

It may be recalled that about two days ago, two students and one teacher were injured in a car accident on the Maharani College campus in Bengaluru.