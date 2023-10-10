October 12, Thursday, is the last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 without a late fee. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website goaps.iisc.ac.in and fill in the application form. The last date to apply with a late fee (extended period) is October 20. The late fee is Rs 500.

Notably, the last date to apply without a late fee was September 29, which was extended till October 12.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Open the official website

2. Click on the login tab on the home page

3. Enter the required details and login

4. Fill the application form

5. Upload the required documents

6. Pay the application fees

7. Download the confirmed application form for future references

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 3-4 and February 9-10, 2024. This time, it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

According to the official schedule, candidates will be allowed to make changes in their applications between November 7 and 11. The admit card will be released on January 3, 2024. After the exams, the candidates' response sheets will be published on February 11, and the answer keys will be available on February 21. From February 22 to 25, candidates can challenge the answer key. The results will be declared on March 16, and students can download their scorecards from March 23.