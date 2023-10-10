Coins from Chola and Vijayanagara periods were discovered on the banks of Thenpennai River near Panruti by archaeological researcher C Immanuel (30) and his team, stated a report by The New Indian Express. This discovery was made on Saturday, October 7.

C Immanuel's team includes students:

1) V Pratap from Government ITI, Cuddalore

2) D David Rajkumar and S Velmurugan from Government Higher Secondary School, Thiruthuraiyur

3) S Mukeshbabu and N Tamilarasan from Government Higher Secondary School, Ulundampattu

Immanuel said, "Two of the coins are 950 years old and belong to the Chola period. They bear the name 'Rajarajan' engraved in Devanagari script. During the Chola period, coins were minted in gold, silver, and copper. On the flip side of these coins, a person is depicted to be standing, holding a flower, and another seated to the left holding a conch."

He added, "The Vijayanagara period coin features the name Srineelakanda in Devanagiri on one side, while the other side depicts oxen and a crescent."

The researcher had previously unearthed ancient pottery fragments and well casings along Thenpennai river bank. "These findings serve as proof of human settlements along Thenpennai river from Sangam age to Chola period, indicating the possibility of more ancient locations in this region," Immanuel said.