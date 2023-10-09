An 18-year-old aspirant of the National-Entrance-cum- Eligibility Test (NEET) allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar District on Sunday, October 8. According to police, the victim hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, and this incident took place on Saturday, October 7.

The deceased, Nitin Faujdar, was a resident of Nadbai town in the Bharatpur district and came to Sikar in June to prepare for NEET, reports PTI.

Surendra Degra, Station House Officer, Udhyog Nagar police station, stated he was studying at a tutoring centre and skipped class on Saturday.

When Faujdar's roommate discovered that their room was locked from the inside, he opened a window and saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan, according to SHO Degra.

This is the second student suicide in three days in Sikar.

Earlier this year, Kaushal Meena, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, committed himself by hanging himself in his hostel room on September 5.

So far this year, 23 students in Rajasthan's Kota have died by suicide — which is the highest ever for the country's coaching capital.

Last year, the total figure of suicide victims was 15.

Every year, over two lakh students go to Kota to prepare for competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the NEET for medical college admission.