Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) established South Asia's first-of-its-kind Aircraft Recovery Training School on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport. BIAL said that this marks a significant milestone for it today, October 9.

The newly established school, which is outfitted with cutting-edge Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE), is entirely dedicated to offering specialised aircraft recovery hands-on training, according to a report by PTI.

Through a strategic relationship with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training will be made available through the Trainair Plus programme, which is approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), according to a statement from BIAL.

“In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, swift, precise, and safe recovery is paramount to restore normal airport operations. The absence of trained personnel and equipment can inadvertently lead to operational delays and even pose potential risks to the aircraft in respect of secondary damage,” it said.

The statement further added, "BIAL's top-notch training facility is dedicated to providing aviation professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to respond effectively to such challenging situations." BIAL acknowledges the critical relevance of aircraft recovery, the statement also said.

"The establishment of the Aircraft Recovery Training School at BLR Airport reflects our primary goal of elevating operational efficiency and prioritising passenger safety,” says Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Marar adds, “As the first airport in India to acquire specialised Code F compatible aircraft recovery equipment and assemble a proficient team of recovery managers, we have made substantial advancements in enhancing our operational preparedness.”

According to BIAL, the institute will offer a wide variety of training modules, including classroom instruction, one-day introductory training, three-day hands-on training, and advanced five-day hands-on training programmes.

The theoretical information and practical skills needed to effectively manage aeroplane recovery operations will be provided to learners via these modules.

In the meanwhile, this institution will act as a central training hub, providing ICAO Trainair Plus approved training to applicants from India, the Asia Pacific Region, and beyond, in collaboration with KUNZ GmbH, according to Andreas Fuge, the Managing Director of KUNZ GmbH.