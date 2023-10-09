As many as 22 researchers of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha have figured in the world ranking of top two per cent scientists for 2023 drawn up by Stanford University of USA on the basis of a subject-wise analysis conducted by it.

SOA had 16 researchers in Stanford University’s list of top two per cent scientists published in 2022 while 13 had found a place in the 2021 list.

Nine of the SOA researchers have figured in the list every year since 2020. They are:

1) Prof (Dr) Pradipta Kishore Dash, SOA’s first Vice-Chancellor and Director (Research)

2) Prof (Dr) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, eminent Neurosurgeon, former Vice-Chancellor and presently SOA’s Principal Advisor (Health Sciences)

3) Prof Kulamani Parida

4) Prof Lala Behari Sukla

5) Prof RNP Choudhary

6) Prof Goutam Rath

7) Prof Niharbala Devi

8) Dr Manoj Kumar Nayak

9) Dr Satya Ranjan Mishra

The others who were on the 2022 list and are named again this year include:

1) Prof Rajashree Dash

2) Dr Manohar Mishra

3) Dr Sulagna Patnaik

4) Prof Binod Kumar Sahu

5) Dr Dipti Prava Sahoo.

Eight other SOA researchers have found place on the list for the first time this year. They are:

1) Prof Renu Sharma

2) Prof Saurav Panda

3) Dr Subhashree Choudhury

4) Dr SK Parida

5) Dr Seshadev Sahoo

6) Dr Mrutyunjay Sahani

7) Dr Vinit Kumar Rai

8) Dr Satyabrata Subudhi

SOA’s Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak congratulated the researchers on them featuring on the prestigious list saying it would provide a boost to the research work being undertaken by the university.

Among those who have found a place on the list this year, Prof Kulamani Parida and Prof Lala Behari Sukla have been working in the areas of Physical Chemistry and Mining and Metallurgy, respectively. Prof RNP Choudhary is from the field of Applied Physics and Prof Niharbala Devi is currently engaged in research in the area of Mining and Metallurgy.

Prof Rajashree Dash and Prof Binod Sahu and Prof Satya Ranjan Mishra are Professors while Dr Manoj Kumar Nayak, Dr Manohar Mishra, Dr Seshadev Sahoo, Dr Subhashree Choudhury and Dr SK Parida are Associate Professors at the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Prof Gautam Rath is presently working as a Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutics at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, SOA’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Prof Kulamani Parida is presently working as a Distinguished Professor in Chemistry and Director of SOA’s Centre for Nano Sciences and Nano Technology. Dr Dipti Prava Sahoo is a research scientist working at the centre.

Prof Sukla is the Research Professor and Director of SOA’s Bio-fuel and Bio-processing Research Centre. Prof Choudhary, who had earned his PhD from the University of Edinburgh, UK, and was earlier head of the Department of Physics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is presently a Professor of Physics at ITER.

Prof Renu Sharma is a professor in Electrical Engineering at ITER while Prof Saurav Panda is a researcher at the Institute of Dental Sciences, SOA’s Faculty of Dental Sciences. Dr Mrutyunjaya Sahani is an Associate Professor at SOA’s Centre for Internet of Things (CIOT). Three others: Dr Vineet Kumar Rai, Dr Sulagna Patnaik and Dr Satyabrata Subudhi, also named in the list, are research scientists.

Focused highly on research, SOA has 18 research centres and 58 research labs with most of the work aligned to national priorities.