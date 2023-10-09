An official from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University, has told EdexLive that the infrastructure development work at the varsity is already in the pipeline. To recall, on September 25, the varsity's student union staged a protest listing their 10 demands and a positive meeting with the stakeholders followed this.

When EdexLive reached out to UoH, the official who wanted to remain anonymous, the person informed, "These demands are nothing new. All these demands were already under consideration much before the protest."

To recall, the demands mentioned by the students are:

1) Purchase enough number of buses to accommodate students

2) Construct new hostels and gender-neutral hostels, improve the quality of hostel and mess quality

3) Upgrade the power supply in the university to avoid frequent power cuts

4) Open night canteens immediately and eateries at new Physics, SN Schools & F Hostel

5) Repair and open the DST Auditorium immediately

6) Immediate repairs of roads near GOPS, Humanities, SSB, MH-H and other places

7) Solve hostel and mess infrastructural issues

8) Rectify the CNF issue and ensure proper internet facility on the campus

9) Resolve the convocation issue immediately

10) Introduce Foreign Language Courses immediately

Refuting the allegation that these demands have been long pending, the official confirmed that the purchase of buses is already in process and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is also taking up the wiring. "Many development works are already in the pipeline," he stressed.

Showcase notices to protestors

However, despite the positive outcomes of the meeting with the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW), Chief Warden, Deputy DSW, concerned officers and the initiation of development work, the students were served with showcase notices by Proctor Prof Sanjay Subodh on October 4. The notice, which EdexLive has access to, read, "The protestors are hampered the smooth function of Administrative and also violated the norms of UOH and not protested in designated place."

Reacting to the students' protest, the official said, "The student union elections are scheduled to be held next month. Therefore, ahead of that, for their own political agenda, the students are staging protests."

