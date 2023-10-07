The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has claimed a sweeping victory in the student union elections at Kochi's Mahatma Gandhi University. Marking the occasion as historic, SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), has claimed to have won in a majority of the colleges under the varsity.

In a Facebook post, SFI State Secretary PM Arsho said that the SFI-led Left front has won the elections in 112 out of 129 colleges in the university. The federation won in 37 out of 46 colleges in the Ernakulam district, 36 out of 38 colleges in Kottayam, and 22 out of 27 colleges in Idukki, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The student body also leads the college unions in 17 colleges in Alappuzha and 16 colleges in Pathanamthitta. In Ernakulam, SFI leads in the polls held at Maharaja's College, Government Law College, St Albert's College, Cochin College, Nirmala College (Muvattupuzha), Government Arts College (Tripunithura), RLV College (Tripunithura), and MA College (Kothamangalam), among others.



In Idukki, SFI dominated the polls at MB College (Adimali) and MES College (Nedumkandam), under the wing of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU). Similarly, in Alappuzha, SFI won the union elections at St Aloysius College, the only college under MG University in the district, while in Kottayam, it won at Sri Mahadeva College, St Xavier's (Kothavara), CSI Law College, CMS College, NSS College (Changanassery), among others, said Arsho, as per TNIE.