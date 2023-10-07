Over 100 students from a Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Kottai area in Salem, Tamil Nadu, staged a dharna protest inside the school premises. Their demand was improving the basic facilities of the school, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"The toilets in the school are unhygienic. The school should be provided with hygienic drinking water facilities. Sports facilities should be provided. Furthermore, a few days ago worms were found in the drinking water of the school. Some of the students complained about this to the school headmaster Tamilvani. But she punished the students who complained. Appropriate action should be taken against her," a student shared on the condition of anonymity.

Speaking to reporters, Headmaster Tamilvani said, "A few teachers are working against me in the school. They are the ones who made the students join the protest. I have brought the demands of the students to the attention of the School Education Department."

District Education Officer (DEO) Mohan and Revenue Department officials reached the schools and spoke to the protesting students. They assured that the necessary action would be taken.

"The school headmaster Tamilvani apologised to the students for punishing the students who had complained. After that, everyone dispersed. The incident is under further investigation by senior officials." sources said.