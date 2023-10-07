A bench of the Supreme Court heard a plea filed by the aspirants of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admissions 2023, seeking directions to cancel and reconduct the Round 3 of NEET-PG Counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats yesterday, October 6.

In the hearing, the bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra said that an extended Round 3 cannot be conducted, nor can Round 3 be reconducted, as the admissions have also concluded. The bench further instructed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to facilitate seat upgradation in the Mop-up Round, according to Rahul Bakale, a NEET PG aspirant.

To this, the MCC requested time until Monday, October 9, to come up with a concrete way to include seat upgradation in the Mop-up round and the matter will be heard then.

What the plea says

In the plea, the petitioners, who were 20 NEET-PG aspirants, sought directions for cancelling Round 3 of the AIQ Counselling and reconducting it after Round 2 of the counselling has been concluded in all states.

The reason for this, they argued, is to avert the allotment of two seats, that is, an All-India seat and a state-level seat to candidates, which leads to the seats being blocked. Students allege that 500 such seats have been blocked in the state of Karnataka.

While hearing the plea, the Supreme Court remarked that Round 3 would be subject to its decision only, and issued notice to the MCC, National Medical Commission (NMC), the Directorate General of Health Services, the Government of India, and four states – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana – reports IANS.

The legal counsel of the petitioners also pointed to the SC’s order in the case Samreedhi Nath & Ors. Vs. Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma & Ors, in which, the Madhya Pradesh government conducted the State Mop-up round even before the results of the All-India Mop-up round were declared. The SC, in this case, ordered the MP government to conduct the state Mop-up Counselling afresh.