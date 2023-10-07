A nine-year-old girl was hospitalised today, October 7, Saturday, after she was forced to clean her school toilet with acid. The incident took place at Tubinagere Village Primary School in Magadi taluk, in Karnataka's Ramanagara district.

The girl's parents have urged the education department to initiate action against the headmaster and teacher who forced their daughter to clean the toilet. Head Master Siddalingaiah and teacher Basavaraju had reportedly given the victim acid and bleaching powder and asked her to wash the school toilet, as per a report by IANS.

Upon returning home, the student complained of uneasiness. Her parents then rushed her to the taluk hospital in Magadi town. When the doctors inquired, the girl told her parents about the toilet cleaning incident. According to the doctors, the girl had fallen sick after coming in contact with acid while cleaning the toilet.

The parents insist on the suspension of the guilty, as per IANS.

Meanwhile, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, on Friday, October 6, announced that the state government would establish 500-600 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) by March 2024, as per a report by Deccan Herald.

The minister said this while inaugurating Never-the-less, a two-day national conference in Bengaluru on enabling inclusive educational spaces for children with disabilities in India, organised by Fourth Wave Foundation, an NGO, in association with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.