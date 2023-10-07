A five-day youth festival has started in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda from today, October 7. Over 500 students from 20 colleges in the Union Territories, and all seven satellite campuses of Jammu University, are participating in the festival.



The event is being organised by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit in collaboration with the Bhaderwah Campus of Jammu University. According to the Rashtriya Rifles officials, the aim of the festival is to encourage youngsters to align with the national mainstream, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Commander, Sector 9, Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Samir K Palande inaugurated the festival in the presence of Doda's Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and several civil and military dignitaries. In his address, Palande said that the festival is an important event for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, where they can display their talent, and also understand each other in a better way, which is imperative for the nation's holistic development.

“The festival was started in 2009 in Bhaderwah with the participation of two colleges. Now, 20 colleges from all over Jammu and Kashmir are part of this important event,” added Colonel Yogesh Chohan, Commanding Officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles.

On the first day, the festival started with the lighting of traditional lamps by the guests, followed by a colourful cultural performance by the participating students, as per PTI.