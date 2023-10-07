Indore police, today, October 7, Saturday, shared a piece of shocking news. A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of a van that ferried children to a private playschool in the city.



Based on a complaint lodged by the child's parents, the police arrested the van driver, identified as Sumit, on Friday (October 6) evening, an official said. The assault came to light when the mother noticed unusual behaviour in the girl, who also complained of pain in her private parts, Sanyogitaganj Police Station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said, as per a report by PTI.

"The girl informed her mother that the accused had touched her private parts and sexually assaulted her. The parents brought the child to the police station and she was sent for medical examination,” Tiwari added. The police collected the driver's details from the private playschool and nabbed him in the evening.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (3) (rape on woman under 16 years of age), 354 (assault or criminal force to any woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police official said, as per PTI.