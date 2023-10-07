Around 70 students from the Majhgaon primary school were forced to study on the road after their school was waterlogged due to heavy rains. The school falls under the Amarpur block of Bihar's Banka district. It has been reported that its students are regularly coming onto the road and studying.

Due to heavy rain for the last three days in the district, the school is waterlogged, as per news reports. School Principal Manoj Kumar Paswan said that the block education officer has been informed about the waterlogging but no arrangements have been made so far, according to a report by IANS.

“We have 70 students in the school and two teachers including me. The school is waterlogged and hence, we are using the adjoining road as a makeshift arrangement. The school was built in 1950 and its building is also dilapidated. We have written to the the education department about it in 2016 but no action has been taken so far,” Paswan explained.

However, Block Education Officer, Shivnarayan Thakur, said, “We have received complaints about waterlogging in a school located at Majhgaon village. We have informed the higher officers about the same and demanded the repair work of the building as well as pumping out water from school premises,” as per IANS.