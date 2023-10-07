Two female students and a professor were injured after they were allegedly knocked down by a car driven by another teacher inside the campus of Bengaluru's Maharani Cluster University. According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday morning, October 7.

Two of the severely injured have been identified as 19-year-old Ashwini, a BCom student, and English Professor H Nagaraj, who was behind the wheel of the speeding car. The others involved have sustained minor injuries. All of them are being treated at St Martha's Hospital in the city. Ashwin has been reported to be in a critical state, as per a report by PTI.



According to police, the accident occurred when Nagaraj was trying to park his automatic car. Instead of applying the brakes, he accidentally stepped on the accelerator following which, his vehicle allegedly hit the two female students. The vehicle then allegedly collided with a stationary car on the campus causing injury to another professor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Traffic) Sachin Ghorpade said that a case was registered under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused professor.

Since the accused professor, who also sustained minor injuries in the accident, has been hospitalised, he will be arrested once declared fit by the doctor, police said, as per PTI.