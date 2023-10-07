On Friday, October 6, a court in Agra sent two teenage students to police custody. These are the same teenagers who allegedly shot at their former teacher's leg outside the coaching institute, stated a report in PTI.

Aged 16 and 18, these students were nabbed after the incident occurred on Thursday (October 5) afternoon. These students had created a video, which is now viral on social media, boasting about the fact that they would pump more bullets into the teacher after six months.

The two teenagers were produced before the court on Friday, October 6 and they were sent to police custody from there.

The two students, who were former students of Sumit Singh, fought with his brother Tarun over the phone when one of them was stopped from speaking to a girl, the police informed. On Thursday, they called Singh, asked him to step out and then shot at him.

In a 25-second video which was reportedly shot after the act, the two appear to be acting like characters from the Bollywood movie, Gangs of Wasseypur. One of them could be heard abusing in the video and claiming that he would be back after six months for the teacher and would shred his leg with bullets.

"I have to fire 40 bullets, now 39 remain," he is heard saying.