Under its Mission Shakti initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government will roll out a three-month-long Rani Laxmibai self-defence training programme for girls studying in secondary schools of the state. The programme will be launched across 1,981 such schools.



According to Chief Secretary DS Mishra, as part of the scheme, 10,417 women beat constables will get two-wheelers, who would train the students. In the first phase, two-wheeler arrangements would be made for 1,100 women beat constables, as per a report by PTI.

A target of setting up 3,000 pink booths has also been set by the government. The booths would be set up at 20 religious sites in nine districts of the state in the first phase. Women police personnel would be deployed at these booths, who would be responsible for investigating and preventing crimes against women.

The government has also launched a Safe City programme, which is going to be implemented across 17 urban local bodies. Under this programme, "There will be comprehensive CCTV coverage in all these areas so that untoward incidents can be prevented. If, despite this, any mishap takes place, then action will be taken against the official concerned,” Mishra said.

A total of 21,968 cameras are proposed to be installed, out of which, 15,732 would be integrated with the police control room. In addition, 4,150 sites have been identified for setting up new cameras, as per PTI.