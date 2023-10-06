In a shocking incident, two minor students shot at their teacher over a dispute with his brother. The incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, October 5.

Police today, Friday, October 6, informed that both the accused students were taking coaching classes from the victim, identified as Sumit. The boys called him outside the class and fired at him with a pistol. Then they immediately ran away on a motorcycle but stopped midway to record a threat video, as per a report by IANS.

In the 25-second clip, one of the students can be heard saying that he wants to put a total of 40 bullets into the teacher, and 39 more bullets will follow in the next six months. This video has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Sonam Kumar, said that the motive behind the attack appeared to be a dispute between the students and the elder brother of the teacher, who also attends the same coaching class. Both the accused and the victim are from Malupur village.

The Khandauli police have taken cognisance of the incident. DCP Kumar added the police have mobilised teams to arrest the accused, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, the teacher has sustained an injury to his left leg. He has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, as per IANS.