After facing allegations of stealing Rs 1,110, a student from Nenel police station limits in Mancherial district, Telangana died by suicide, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Identified as Kamera Prabhas, the 19-year-old died by suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Jogapur village in Ninnel police station limits. The student was pursuing his first year at CV Raman College and was staying at a government boys hostel (social welfare SC) located in Mandamari.

In the last 15 days, it was reported that an amount of Rs 1,110 was stolen and students suspected Prabhas of stealing it. When they checked his bag, they found the amount and alleged that it was the stolen money, they proceeded to manhandle him as well. This happened on October 3, Tuesday.

Soon, Prabhas travelled to his native village Jogapur, consumed pesticide and lost consciousness. His family members noted his condition and took him to the hospital immediately but he died. His family lodged a complaint in the Nenel police station.

The police has filed a case on Kanugula Anjanna, Kanugula Harikrishna, Bairi Saikumar, Bandari Venkatesh and N Praneet Kumar. The case has been filed against the hostel warden for not staying in the hostel and controlling the fight.