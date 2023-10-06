Today, October 6, the Telangana government launched the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children with an aim to feed about 23 lakh government school students. A Government Order issued earlier read, "The scheme is applicable to all students studying in government and local bodies' schools on all working days," as stated in a report by PTI.

Telangana Ministers including Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali; Minister for Information Technology and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR); and Minister for Medical Health and Finance Harish Rao launched the scheme at various government schools.

Speaking after the launch, Minister KT Rama Rao said the scheme will be implemented throughout 27,147 government schools across the state. "The breakfast is very nutritious. Taste is also very good," he added, saying that a similar scheme in Tamil Nadu is being implemented for school children of Classes I to V. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted this to be implemented for students up to Class X, he further said.



Additionally, he asked the officials to ensure the food quality is maintained and random samples are collected to test the quality frequently and regularly. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members said that the scheme was launched in an attempt to address the nutritional requirements of school-going children which has been a concern and also to alleviate the burden of working mothers, as stated in a report by PTI.

Breakfast Menu

As per the announcement made by the government, the breakfast will be served 45 minutes before school time. The menu for the breakfast looks like this:

Monday — Idly + Sambar or Wheat Rava Upma + Chutney

Tuesday — Puri + Aloo Kurma or Tomato Bath with Rava + Sambar

Wednesday — Upma + Sambar or Rice Rava Khichdi + Chutney

Thursday — Millet Idly + Sambar or Pongal + Sambar

Friday — Uggani/Poha/Millet Idly + Chutney or Wheat Rava Kichadi + Chutney

Saturday — Pongal + Sambar or Vegetable Pulao + Raita/Alu Kurma

Students recite poems at breakfast

Enjoying the tasty breakfast, students of Musheerabad Government School in Hyderabad have recited poems describing the food, as per The New Indian Express. Here are the details —

"Mummy makes me, mummy makes me,

With a hole in my tummy, with a hole in my tummy,

Sizzled in the oil, sizzled in the oil,

Eat with sambar, eat with sambar,

Tasting yummy, Tasting yummy,

Who am I? Who am I?

I am vada."

"I am the ma, I am the ma,

Vedi vedi (hot hot) ma, Vedi vedi (hot hot) ma,

With rava and ghee, with rava and ghee,

Mixed with veggies, mixed with veggies,

And small crunchies

Easy to make, easy to make,

easy to eat, easy to eat,

Who am I, who am I?

I am upma."

"I am white, I am white,

I am light, I am light,

I am soft and round, I am soft and round,

I am healthy too, I am healthy too

You have me for breakfast

Who am I, who am I?

I am idly."

"I am puffy, I am puffy,

I am tasty, I am tasty,

I am deeply fried, I am deeply fried,

I am mostly brown, I am mostly brown,

Tasting fine

anytime,

Who am I, who am I?

I am puri."